Explained: How New Zealand, Australia and England can qualify for semifinals of T20 World Cup 2022

Source: Twitter

Group 1 of T20 World Cup 2022 is seeing an epic battle between New Zealand, Australia and England to finish in the top two spots. Currently, all three aforementioned teams are level on five points each. Only two teams can qualify for the semifinals.

New Zealand are sitting pretty atop the Group 1 standings with five points and a healthy net run rate of +2.233 ahead of their fixture against Ireland. The Kiwis have won twice, and lost their most recent fixture against England, with one match ending in no result.

England are in second place, trailing the Kiwis on net run rate. Jos Buttler's side have a positive net run rate of +0.547 but face the most difficult fixture among all the three aforementioned teams, as they will have to steer past Sri Lanka in their final group game.

READ| LIVE | NZ vs IRE Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Team news, Adelaide weather; latest updates

Australia, the defending champs also face a stern task as they need to usurp England and finish in the top two berths, but to do that, they will have to improve on their net run rate which currently stands at -0.304.

How can New Zealand, England and Australia qualify for the semifinals of T20 World Cup 2022?

New Zealand:

Kane Williamson's side only need to ensure a victory in their final group 1 game against Ireland. A win by the smallest of margins would be enough to guarantee them a first-place finish owing to their massive run rate.

England:

Jos Buttler's side defeated New Zealand in their previous fixture to keep themselves alive in the semifinal race and climb to second place. All they need to do is to beat Sri Lanka. They also have the advantage of playing a day after Australia's match versus Afghanistan. So, the Three Lions will know what needs to be done, according to the result of Australia's match.

READ| AUS vs AFG Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Afghanistan Super 12 Match 38, T20 World Cup 2022

Australia:

Aaron Finch's side faces a stern task as they need to beat Afghanistan and do so by a big margin. Alternatively, they need to hope that either New Zealand or England drop points so that they can finish in second place.