Explained: How India, West Indies can finish above South Africa in Group 1 and avoid England in T20 World Cup semifinal

India and West Indies remain in the hunt to finish atop Group 1 despite South Africa’s lead. With crucial matches left and net run rate in play, both teams still have a mathematical path to leapfrog the Proteas and potentially avoid a tough semi-final clash with England.

While there is a general agreement that the victor of the virtual quarter-final between India and the West Indies will take on England in the semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5th, South Africa and New Zealand are set to clash in the first knockout match on Wednesday (March 4th) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Nevertheless, this outcome is not entirely guaranteed, as there remains a chance that South Africa could end up facing England, while New Zealand might find themselves up against either India or the West Indies. With two matches scheduled for Sunday (March 1), all four teams in Group 1 will conclude their Super 8 stage with their final games.

As the spotlight shines on the match between India and the West Indies, which kicks off at 7:00 PM IST in the City of Joy, earlier in the day, South Africa will go head-to-head with Zimbabwe at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium starting at 3:00 PM IST.

How Can India and West Indies Still Claim the Top Spot in Group 1?

The only way for India or the West Indies to secure the top position in the group is if Zimbabwe manages to defeat South Africa. Should the Proteas maintain their unbeaten streak, they will clinch first place and set up a semi-final against New Zealand. Conversely, if they were to lose, it would open the door for the two teams competing later in the day. The winner of that match will take the top spot if they can surpass the NRR of Aiden Markram's side.

West Indies: The West Indies have a better chance of finishing first, as they need to overcome a deficit of approximately 50 runs against the Proteas. This implies that if Zimbabwe wins by that margin or more, the two-time champions will only need to secure a victory. If the Proteas lose by around 30 runs, the team led by Shai Hope will need to win by about 20 runs.

India: India's NRR deficit is significantly larger, and they require a miracle to claim the top position, even if South Africa loses. To surpass the Proteas' NRR, India must close a gap of roughly 150 runs. This means South Africa would need to lose by a considerable margin, while India would have to decisively defeat the West Indies. The chances of the Men in Blue finishing at the top are minimal.

