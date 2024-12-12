India not only has a chance to secure one of those top two positions but also has a realistic opportunity to claim the top spot.

Following a disappointing loss in the 2nd Test against Australia, where they were defeated by 10 wickets in just three days, the Indian men’s cricket team has slipped to the No. 3 spot in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table. Despite being the runners-up in both the 2021 and 2023 editions of the WTC, India currently holds a 57.29 percent win percentage. However, even after their recent setback in Adelaide, India remains in contention for a spot in the WTC final set to be held at Lord’s from June 11 to 15 in 2025.

The top two teams in the WTC 2023-25 points table will compete in the final. India not only has a chance to secure one of those top two positions but also has a realistic opportunity to claim the top spot.

If the Rohit Sharma-led team can emerge victorious in the remaining three Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, they will finish the WTC 2023-25 cycle in first place. The upcoming Tests are scheduled to take place in Brisbane (December 14-18), Melbourne (December 26-30), and Sydney (January 3-7).

Should India win all three Tests, they will finish with a win percentage of 64.04 percent, making it impossible for Australia to surpass them with their current 55.26 percent win percentage. South Africa, currently leading the points table with 63.33 percent will be India's main competition for the top spot.

South Africa will face Pakistan in a two-match Test series at home starting on December 26 in Centurion. If the series ends in a 1-1 draw, South Africa will finish the WTC 2023-25 cycle with a win percentage of 61.11 percent, paving the way for India to claim the No. 1 position.

South Africa's chances of surpassing India in the World Test Championship standings hinge on their upcoming matches against Pakistan. If South Africa manages to secure a 2-0 victory, they will achieve a commendable 69.44 percent win rate. However, if they only win one match, their win rate will be limited to 63.89 percent. Conversely, if South Africa loses both matches, their win rate will drop to 52.78 percent, potentially opening the door for Australia to overtake them and secure a spot in the top two. This would set the stage for a highly anticipated rematch of the 2023 WTC final between India and Australia in 2025.

