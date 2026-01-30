Explained: How India and Pakistan can reach U-19 World Cup semifinal after England qualify

With England Under-19 cricket team sealing qualification, the race for the remaining semi-final spot at the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup is wide open. Here’s how India and Pakistan can still reach the semis—and why a 2-point gap exists despite both sides registering one win.

England punched their ticket to the semi-finals of the 2026 U-19 World Cup after taking down New Zealand in their last Super Six match on Friday, January 30, at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Now, only one team—India or Pakistan—can make it through from Super Six Group B, and honestly, that sets up a pretty spicy showdown between the old rivals.

Thomas Rew’s England side hasn’t lost a game yet, but they haven’t locked in the top spot either. Depending on how things shake out, they’ll face either Australia or Afghanistan in the next round. But nobody will know for sure until Sunday, February 1, after the big India-Pakistan clash wraps up.

So, here’s how the semi-final picture looks:

England: They’re in the semi-finals. If India loses to Pakistan, England faces Afghanistan. But if India wins, they jump to the top of the group thanks to a stronger NRR, so England will go up against Australia instead.

India: If India beats Pakistan, they grab first place and get Afghanistan in the semis. But if they lose, they need to keep the margin under 85 runs to hang onto second place. If Pakistan bats second, India has to make sure Pakistan doesn’t reach the target before 31.5 overs (or 33.2 overs if the chase is 250).

Pakistan: Winning alone isn’t enough for Pakistan. They need to leapfrog India’s NRR, so it’s not just about the result but also the margin. They can’t finish first anymore, so if they qualify, they’ll face Australia.

Now, about those points: Why did Pakistan start the Super Sixes with two fewer points than England and India? It’s because teams carry over points (and NRR) from the group stage, but only from matches against other teams who also made it through. Pakistan finished second in their group behind England, so they started Super Six with two points—England had four for topping their group. India also started on four points, since they won all their group games, including against New Zealand and Bangladesh.

