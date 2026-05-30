Explained: How Gujarat Titans stormed into IPL 2026 final through Shubman Gill’s leadership and relentless bowling

Gujarat Titans marched into the IPL 2026 final under the calm leadership of Shubman Gill, with Jason Holder’s all-round brilliance and a disciplined hard-length bowling strategy proving decisive throughout the campaign. GT now stand one win away from another IPL crown.

Shubman Gill and the Gujarat Titans are eyeing their second IPL trophy, facing off against the reigning champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad this Sunday, May 31.

After an unexpectedly heavy defeat to RCB in Qualifier 1—where GT lost by 92 runs—the Titans bounced back in spectacular style. They pulled off the highest ever run chase in IPL playoffs, chasing down 215 against the Rajasthan Royals on Friday to seal their spot in the final. That seven-wicket win wasn’t just a statement—it was dramatic proof that this squad, strong on paper, refused to fold when the stakes were highest.

It hasn’t been smooth sailing for GT. Since debuting in 2022, this is their third IPL final, but the journey this year was anything but easy. After a shaky start to the 2026 season, they’ve clawed their way back and now stand one step away from another title. So, let’s break down how they arrived at this moment.

GT’s campaign began on a sour note, dropping their first two matches to Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. But their third game against Delhi Capitals lit the spark for their turnaround—holding their nerve to defend just two runs off the final two balls and clinch victory by a single run. That win set the tone for a comeback.

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The Titans followed up by beating Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders in the next two matches, but the momentum didn’t last. Mumbai Indians handed them a crushing defeat by 99 runs, and RCB bested them again, this time by five wickets.

Instead of crumbling, GT regrouped and strung together five wins in a row. They knocked off Chennai Super Kings, RCB, RR, Punjab Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kolkata Knight Riders posed another threat, defeating GT by 29 runs, but the Titans finished the league stage in style with a big 89-run win over CSK, which locked up their playoff spot and a top-two finish.

In the playoffs, RCB dominated GT in Qualifier 1, winning by a wide margin and booking their own place in the final. GT then faced Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 and were tasked with chasing the biggest total in IPL playoff history—215 runs. Gill rose to the occasion, smashing 104 off just 53 balls and carrying his team to a memorable seven-wicket win, setting up a shot at the trophy this weekend.

What’s fueled GT’s charge? Their top three batters. Sai Sudharsan (710 runs), Shubman Gill (722 runs), and Jos Buttler (507 runs) have consistently anchored and accelerated the innings. Out of the 16 games played, at least one has stepped up almost every time. When they haven’t, the Titans typically stumble.

Beyond the trio, the next highest scorers are Washington Sundar (327 runs) and Rahul Tewatia (183 runs), which shows just how crucial GT’s top order is. If Sudharsan, Gill, and Buttler fire in the final, RCB will face serious trouble.

GT’s bowling during the powerplay has been just as sharp. Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada have been the go-to pair, and together, they’ve taken 33 wickets in the powerplay—equal to RCB’s tally. Rabada leads the pack with 19 wickets in the first six overs, and when these two strike early, GT usually wins.

Mid-innings, things changed after GT brought Jason Holder into the lineup. Holder, with 17 wickets in 10 matches, has been a game-changer—especially on hard surfaces where his short-pitched deliveries have paid off. His spells have helped GT both limit runs and defend totals.

Now, GT stands at the threshold. With their batting firing, bowlers in form, and the home crowd behind them, they’ve got all the ingredients to make RCB’s title defence a tough task. If everyone brings their A-game, the Titans might just lift the IPL trophy for the second time.

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