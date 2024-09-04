Twitter
Explained: Can Pakistan still qualify for World Test Championship final after series defeat against Bangladesh?

Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR; traffic jams, waterlogging in parts of Gurugram, IMD issues yellow alert

Meet man who once sold soda on road, turned a small shop into Rs 1900 crore company which is one of India's largest…

Explained: Can Pakistan still qualify for World Test Championship final after series defeat against Bangladesh?

This superstar quit acting after his daughter died at 4, started selling carpets, his lungs collapsed; then...

HomeCricket

Cricket

Explained: Can Pakistan still qualify for World Test Championship final after series defeat against Bangladesh?

Pakistan faced a crushing 10-wicket defeat in the series opener, followed by a 6-wicket loss in the second Test.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 04:33 PM IST

Explained: Can Pakistan still qualify for World Test Championship final after series defeat against Bangladesh?
File Photo
Bangladesh made history by achieving a remarkable 2-0 clean sweep against Pakistan, securing their first-ever series whitewash on Pakistani soil.

Pakistan faced a crushing 10-wicket defeat in the series opener, followed by a 6-wicket loss in the second Test.

Despite the 2-0 Test series defeat against Bangladesh, the Pakistan cricket team is still in the running for the World Test Championship (WTC) finals, set to take place in June 2025 at Lords, England. Pakistan has a chance to qualify for the WTC finals.

Following their recent loss to Bangladesh, Pakistan currently holds the 8th spot on the WTC standings with only 16 points from two wins. They have seven Test matches left before the WTC Final in June 2025.

Pakistan's next challenge is a three-match Test series at home against England. After that, they will have a two-month break before facing South Africa and West Indies in two-match Test series, running until January. To keep their hopes alive for a spot in the WTC Final, Pakistan will need to secure victories in most of their remaining matches.

Pakistan will host England for a three-Test series from October 7-24.

From December 8 to January 3, Pakistan will tour South Africa for a series that includes three T20Is, three ODIs, and two Tests.

West Indies will then visit Pakistan for a two-Test series from January 16-24.

Pakistan still has an outside chance of reaching the WTC Final if they can defeat England 3-0 and South Africa 2-0. However, achieving these results will be extremely challenging. Beating England at home will be a tough task, and overcoming South Africa on their home turf will be nothing short of a miracle given Pakistan's current form.

Also read| Pakistan plummets to lowest rating points in ICC Test rankings since 1965 after whitewash against Bangladesh

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
