'Expectation vs reality': Sania Mirza wishes husband Shoaib Malik on their anniversary in the cutest way

As the world is under lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is making sure to share her happy moment with fans. On the occasion of her anniversary, she shared a sweet post for her husband and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

Taking to social media, Sania Mirza shared two pictures of the expectation and reality. She wrote, "Happy Anniversary @realshoaibmalik. A decade of being married looks like this!! Expectation vs reality. Swipe right for reality".

In the wake of coronavirus, Sania Mirza had urged fans to stay at home. She expressed concerns over the spread of COVID-19 and said that it is the 'biggest need of the hour'.

Mirza took to Twitter to write: "Be kind. It's the need of the hour. STAY AT HOME. It's the biggest need of the hour. It's literally that basic!!"

Sania Mirza and her team had also raised Rs 1.25 crore to help people as India fight against coronavirus.