Exclusive: 'Virat Kohli is a bit more destructive than Babar Azam,' says Namibia all-rounder David Wiese

Namibia have been one of the surprise packages in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. They not only managed to qualify for the World Cup two years back but shocked plenty of people in the UAE by moving into the Super 12 stage at the expense of Ireland – who are in fact a Test-playing nation.

One of the biggest reasons for their success has been all-rounder David Wiese, who was formerly a cricketer with South Africa before switching bases to Namibia. Wiese is the leading run-scorer for Namibia with 116 runs in four games and also picked up four wickets at an excellent average of 21.75. Namibia have already notched up a win in the Super 12 stage, defeating fellow qualifiers Scotland comprehensively.

Wiese spoke exclusively to Zee New English about his journey with the Namibia team, comparison between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam (who he will face in the Super 12 stage) and time spent with Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. Excerpts from an exclusive interview…

Moving from South Africa to Namibia, did you dream that you will be representing your nation in the Super 12 stage of T20 World Cup?

Wiese: I wouldn’t say I was already dreaming about representing Namibia in the Super 12 stage because it was a very tough road. I just had a feeling that if the guys could pull together we could cause one or two upsets. In T20 cricket, you never know what can happen.

How handy was your knowledge of conditions in UAE, having played in the Pakistan Super League in the past?

It does help that I have played quite a bit of cricket here in the UAE especially spent a lot of time here with the PSL and T10 as well. I have played quite a few games in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, so I am quite familiar with the pitches and how they behave. Having those past experiences does help you when you are in those pressure situations and have to make the right decisions at the right time. The extra 10% knowledge of the conditions always helps.

In the Super 12, Namibia will be up against India and Pakistan. Between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam, who do you think is the better batsman and why?

I think really difficult to choose between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli because they are such quality players in their own way. Babar is so consistent in T20 cricket – opens the batting and bats the entire innings and Pakistan bat around him the whole time. Virat also is a quality player, one of the best T20 players in the world and probably a bit more destructive than Babar – comes at No. 3, is a bit more aggressive and looks to take the bowlers on. Both of them are top quality and you can’t just choose one or the other.

Namibia last played in a World Cup campaign back in 2003 World Cup in South Africa and Zimbabwe. What are your memories from that World Cup?

I do have memories of the 2003 World Cup, remember that it was 50-over event and not T20. I was just finishing school at that stage, watched a couple of the games. The biggest memory was the game between South Africa and Sri Lanka and we failed to make it through because of the Duckworth/Lewis formula in the end. I got little bit of memories of that but it was a long, long time ago.

You have played along side Virat Kohli in the Royal Challengers Bangalore. What are his strengths as a batsman and captain?

Playing with Virat at RCB was a fantastic experience, to be able to learn from someone of his experience, to get an idea of how he goes about his training, how hard he works, his dedication to the game and always trying to get better. In terms of captaincy, he is a passionate guy and give it his all and that comes out in his captaincy as well. He back his bowlers and has an instinct in his game and goes with that instinct.

What have been the key factors that have helped in the progression of Namibia so far in the T20 World Cup 2021?

One of the main factors that have helped Namibia is the hard work and effort put in by everyone over the last 2 years since qualifying for the T20 World Cup. It is just constant dedication, trying to get better each day. The guys are one of the fittest team out there, they go out there with a lot of passion and leave nothing behind.