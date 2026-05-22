Ex-World Cup star retires from Indian cricket to 'pursue new opportunities'

Former India all-rounder Vijay Shankar has announced his retirement from Indian cricket, bringing the curtain down on his domestic career. The ex-World Cup player said he now plans to pursue new opportunities, marking the beginning of a fresh chapter beyond Indian cricket.

On Friday, India all-rounder Vijay Shankar announced his retirement from domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL) to "pursue new opportunities" and "play more cricket". The 35-year-old cricketer from Tamil Nadu, who subsequently joined Tripura for the 2025-2026 domestic season, represented India in 12 ODIs and nine T20Is between 2018 and 2019. Shankar shared his decision via a social media post.

"Cricket is my life. I started playing when I was 10 and 25 years later, I am grateful and blessed to have played at every level and to the highest level. Representing our country will always be one of my proudest and happiest moments," he wrote.

"I have decided to retire from playing domestic cricket and IPL to pursue new opportunities and play more cricket. Thank you will not suffice for letting me do what I love. Eternally grateful." "Thankful to BCCI and the Indian Cricket Team - many learnings, countless memories and various inspirations! Representing the country will be my highest badge of honour. Bowling the last over at India's 500th ODI at Nagpur and my First ball First wicket at the 2019 world cup are moments I will hold onto forever!," he added.

Although he was part of the ODI World Cup squad in 2019, Shankar's last match in national colors was against the West Indies in Manchester, where a toe injury sidelined him from the tournament, leading to his eventual exclusion from the team.

Throughout his IPL career, Shankar played for four teams: Chennai Super Kings (2014 and 2025), Sunrisers Hyderabad (2017, 2019-2021), Delhi Capitals (2018), and Gujarat Titans (2022-2024), but he is not associated with any team in the current season.

As a right-handed batter and right-arm seamer, Shankar participated in 77 First-Class matches, 112 List A games, and 159 T20s since his debut in 2012.

In First-Class cricket, he accumulated 4,253 runs at an average of 46.73, including 13 centuries and 23 half-centuries, along with 43 wickets. In List A matches, he scored 2,790 runs at an average of 34.87, with two centuries and 15 fifties, and achieved 73 dismissals. In T20 cricket, he amassed 2,583 runs and took 38 wickets.

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