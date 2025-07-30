Ex-RCB star reveals shocking 2019 plot to replace Virat Kohli as captain with forgotten Indian wicketkeeper

Virat Kohli has been the cornerstone of this franchise, being the only player in IPL history to represent a single team for 18 consecutive seasons.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally fulfilled the aspirations of their numerous fans in IPL 2025 by clinching their first-ever title after an 18-year wait. This marked a significant milestone for a franchise that is widely regarded as one of the most beloved teams in India. Virat Kohli has been the cornerstone of this franchise, being the only player in IPL history to represent a single team for 18 consecutive seasons. The superstar Indian batter also served as the captain of the franchise from 2013 to 2021. However, there was a time when the franchise nearly dismissed him from his role.

In IPL 2019, RCB experienced a tumultuous season, finishing at the bottom with only five victories out of 14 matches, accumulating just 11 points. Following this disappointing performance, the franchise contemplated parting ways with Virat Kohli, as disclosed by former RCB player and current Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Moeen Ali during a conversation with India Today. He further mentioned that Parthiv Patel was considered as a potential replacement.

“Yes, I think he was. I’m quite sure he was. In the final year, when Gary Kirsten was there-after the first year, I believe-Parthiv was in line to become captain. He had a brilliant cricketing brain. That was the talk at the time. I don’t know what happened or why it didn’t materialise, but I’m sure he was seriously considered for the role," Moeen revealed.

Despite internal discussions, the change in captaincy never materialized. Kohli maintained his role as captain and guided the team until 2021, when he stepped down voluntarily due to concerns about his workload. In 2020, Kohli led RCB to the playoffs and continued to excel in run-scoring. In 2021, he announced his decision to relinquish the captaincy, with South African veteran Faf du Plessis succeeding him in the following seasons.

RCB finally ended their title drought in 2025 under the leadership of Rajat Patidar. Kohli made significant contributions with the bat, amassing 657 runs in 15 matches. Meanwhile, Parthiv, who was part of RCB until 2019, did not participate in the IPL thereafter.

