Ex-Ranji player Shekhar Gawli dies after falling into 250-feet-deep gorge in Igatpuri

Former Maharashtra Ranji player Shekhar Gawli died when he went for trekking in the Western Ghat mountains of Igatpuri hill station in Nashik.

He allegedly lost his balance and fell in a 250-feet-deep gorge when he was along with some of his friends trekking on Tuesday evening, police said on Wednesday.

The 45-year-old has played two first-class matches for Maharashtra. Gawli was earlier the assistant coach of the Maharashtra cricket team and was currently the fitness trainer of the U23 team.

He was a right-hand batsman and a leg-spinner.

