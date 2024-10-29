After the Pune match, captain of the Indian team Rohit Sharma accepted his team's collective failure. He said both batting and bowling had to be executed properly to win Test matches.

Former Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad has slammed the Indian cricket team as'schoolboys' and 'paper tigers' after they lost to New Zealand in Pune. India's 12-year unbeaten streak in home Test series came to an end as the loss by 113 runs was a historic moment as it saw New Zealand clinch the series with one match still to play.

Shehzad mocked the Indian players in a scathing commentary on his YouTube channel, saying that New Zealand 'pulled a prank' on them. He was surprised at how the Kiwis had beaten the Indian side, saying, 'They've beaten them like kids and walked away.' His comments follow India's disastrous batting display in the first innings of the opening Test, where they were bowled out for 46.

The defeat not only has affected India’s pride but also put their chances in the World Test Championship at stake. India, who still lead Australia by a slim margin in the standings, must win their last Test against New Zealand and beat Australia in their upcoming series to guarantee themselves a place among the top two teams.

After the Pune match, captain of the Indian team Rohit Sharma accepted his team's collective failure. He said both batting and bowling had to be executed properly to win Test matches. Criticism of Sharma's leadership is mounting ahead of the final Test, which is due to start in Mumbai on November 1.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham said winning a series in India is an amazing achievement. It was the Black Caps' left arm spinner Mitchell Santner who was instrumental in this victory, taking six wickets in the second innings to earn Player of the Match honours.