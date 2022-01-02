Ex-Pakistan skipper lambasts Chetan Sharma for his statement on Virat Kohli

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt ripped into the comments of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Chetan Sharma after the latter held a press conference and spoke further about Virat Kohli's row with BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

Butt felt that Chetan Sharma's words were "totally unnecessary, uncalled for, not required at this stage", as India prepare for the second Test against South Africa.

Kohli, held a fiery press conference before India took off for South Africa, and revealed contradictory statements to that of Sourav Ganguly.

The BCCI supremo had earlier claimed that he had personally asked Kohli to continue as skipper of the T20I team. Kohli meanwhile refuted those claims, saying nobody had asked him to not relinquish the captaincy. This whole fiasco caused a massive storm in Indian cricket.

Sharma, who was questioned about Kohli's claims, reiterated Ganguly's words, revealing that members of the selection committee were shocked as they urged Virat to continue as skipper of the T20I team for the 'sake of Indian cricket'.

Amidst all this chaos, former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt pointed out that Chetan Sharma could have chosen not to comment on this sensitive issue, with the Indian team preparing for their second Test match versus the Proteas.

"There was absolutely no need for him to bring this topic up once again because the team is playing, they won a match and is now looking to win the series. And the same guy you talked about is actually the captain of the team and the person he had a word with is presently recovering from Covid (Sourav Ganguly)," stated Butt on his youtube channel.

He further added, "Miscommunications happen all the time, it is not such a big deal. And when the team is winning and is in rhythm, these talks are unnecessary and to bring it back again. If someone did ask you that question, you should have moved on."

India defeated South Africa by 113 runs in the first Test in Centurion, while the second game of the three-match Test series will be played at the Wanderers Stadium from Wednesday.