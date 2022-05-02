Ex-Pakistan player Salman Butt slams comparisons between IPL and PSL, says 'it's useless'

Salman Butt

Surely this is the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the tournament, in its early stages had seen players from Pakistan also be a part of it. However, after the political tensions, everything stopped and it was then that the neighbouring country decided they should also have a similar format and introduced the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

They have successfully conducted the tournament over the last decade and have kept growing from strength to strength over the past 7 years.

However, there has always been a constant comparison between the two leagues, but ex-Pakistan skipper Salman Butt slams all the talks and claims there is no comparison to be made because of India's financial strength.

"To develop animosity with players or aspire to be like IPL, is useless and has no logic behind it. It's better to calm down and maintain your limits. The limits are whatever resources we have, we are doing our best. The franchises are trying their best and have given players extra money numerous times," said Butt in a video on his Youtube Channel.

"I feel both leagues take care of their players well enough and nobody has complained about the PSL. PSL makes 70% advance payment. Hence, it is not short of any goodness. However, we can only spend so much and we should look at it that way. It makes no sense to compare it constantly," he added.

The former cricketer, however, did praise PSL for the product they have managed to build but asserted that India can attract any player in the world to the IPL with the money at hand.

"Given the resources we have, it is one of the best leagues in the world. It is pointless to compare the financial side of any league with the IPL because they are at a different level. As a result, they could get anybody," Butt concluded.