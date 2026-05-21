Ex-Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir set for IPL 2027? British citizenship opens new possibility

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has reportedly gained British citizenship, a development that could make him eligible for IPL participation from 2027. The update has sparked fresh discussions over whether the ex-Pakistan star could eventually feature in the Indian league.

Mohammad Amir, the former Pakistan fast bowler, has finally obtained British citizenship through his wife Narjis Khan, a British national. With a UK passport now in hand, speculation has grown over whether the development could open the door to a future IPL stint.

Amir talked about it on the chat show ‘Haarna Mana Hai’. He said he’d be eligible for IPL from 2026 once he had his British passport. He’s 34, still hungry, and made it clear — if the opportunity comes, he’s ready. “By next year, I’ll have the chance to play IPL. If I get picked, then why not? I’ll go for it.”

He’s had a rollercoaster career. Amir retired in 2020, then made a comeback in 2024. But after the T20 World Cup this year, Pakistan dropped him and he retired again. His last international T20 was against Ireland during the tournament.

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Looking back, Amir played 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 62 T20s for Pakistan. He was huge in the 2017 Champions Trophy final, swinging the match with wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shikhar Dhawan.

People compare Amir to Azhar Mahmood — another Pakistan-born cricketer who played in the IPL. Mahmood got his British passport and featured in 23 IPL games between 2012 and 2015, representing England. Since 2008, Pakistani players haven’t appeared in IPL, apart from Mahmood. Now, Amir’s hoping to follow that path.

If IPL rules allow, Amir can register as a foreign player thanks to his British citizenship. Whether he gets picked is up to the franchises.

But when it comes to playing as a local in England, things get tricky. County Cricket rules say being a British citizen isn’t enough. A player can’t have played professional cricket for any other full member country outside England in the last 12 months. Amir recently played for Rawalpindi in Pakistan’s Super League, which complicates his chances. So, just having a UK passport doesn’t automatically make him a local player in England.

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