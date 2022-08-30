Ex-Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed brutally trolled for tweet on 'so-called female journalist'

Sarfaraz Ahmed

Former Pakistani skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed tweeted to hit back at a female Pakistani journalist after she criticised the team's performance against India. In the aftermath, Sarfaraz's tweet for the 'co-called female journalist' has received plenty of furore as fans trolled the former captain instead.

During the match between India and Pakistan on August 28, Babar Azam's side were forced to keep an extra fielder inside the 30-yard circle, due to their slow over rate. The journalist had made some comments regarding the same, after which she was criticised by Sarfaraz, who slammed her on Twitter.

However, the former Pakistani skipper's not-so-polite words got him into trouble. Sarfaraz revealed how Pakistan were in a position of disadvantage after their bowlers suffered cramps, which affected the over-rate.

Pak pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah were both suffering from cramps, and thus the team were penalised for maintaining a slow over-rate.

"Pak had the disadvantage after 17th over 5 fielders were inside the circle cuz of slow over rate & 1 of the so-called female journalist on national TV bashing Pakistan team after a fighting match & saying na run karte hai na catch pakarte hai kamal hai bhi," tweeted Sarfaraz.

The wicketkeeper-batsman didn't reveal the identity of the female journalist, but fans didn't take the former skipper's words kindly.

While some fans pointed out that Pakistani players suffering cramps was down to their fitness levels, others said that Team India had suffered a similar penalty earlier in the match.

Check how fans reacted to Sarfaraz's tweet:

Notably, Rohit Sharma's men were also penalised for maintaining a slow over-rate and thus towards the end of the innings, they also had to keep an extra fielder inside the 30-yard circle. Nonetheless, India won the match by five wickets, courtesy of Hardik Pandya's all-round performance.