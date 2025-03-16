Notable cricketers like Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, and Ravi Shastri have also accomplished the rare feat of hitting six sixes in an over in professional cricket.

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Thisara Perera put on a thrilling show during the Eliminator of the 2025 Asian Legends League, where the Sri Lankan Lions faced off against the Afghanistan Pathans in Udaipur on Saturday. Perera dazzled the crowd by smashing six sixes in the 20th over bowled by spinner Ayaan Khan, finishing with an impressive 108 runs off just 36 balls.

But that’s not all—Perera also racked up 13 sixes and two fours during his remarkable innings. This isn’t the first time the 35-year-old has pulled off such a spectacular feat; he previously hit six sixes while playing for Army Sports Cricket Club against Bloomfield Cricket and Athletic Club in Sri Lanka Cricket’s Major Clubs tournament back in 2021.

Winning the toss, the Sri Lankans opted to bat first against the Afghans, with right-handed batter Mevan Fernando making a significant contribution of 81 runs. Their partnership helped the Sri Lankans set a daunting total of 230/3 in just 20 overs.

Notable cricketers like Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, and Ravi Shastri have also accomplished the rare feat of hitting six sixes in an over in professional cricket.

Thisara Perera made his international debut for Sri Lanka in an ODI against India in 2009, where he scored 31 runs off 14 balls, though the team ended up losing. Over his career, Perera played six Tests, 186 ODIs, and 84 T20Is, accumulating 3,148 runs and taking 237 wickets across all formats. He announced his retirement from international cricket in May 2021.

Also read| 'As of now...': Virat Kohli finally breaks silence on retirement talks after Champions Trophy win