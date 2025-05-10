On May 7, 38-year-old Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket, marking the end of his illustrious 11-year career in the format.

Former World Cup-winning star Madan Lal of India is advocating for Jasprit Bumrah to take over as captain of the Indian men's Test team, replacing Rohit Sharma. Bumrah, who is 31 years old, has already had the opportunity to captain India in two games during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–2025 and in the rescheduled fifth Test match against England in Birmingham in 2022.

In the first Test match in November, Bumrah led India to a resounding 295-run victory over Australia, marking their largest victory by runs on Australian soil. Additionally, Rohit Sharma opted to sit out the New Year's Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, allowing Bumrah to captain the side.

Madan Lal, a member of India's 1983 World Cup-winning team, believes that Bumrah should be considered for the role of Test captain if he is available and in good health.

"I feel that Jasprit Bumrah is the right person to lead India. Fitness is a different thing, but if he is available and fit, then he is the first choice," Lal told PTI Videos.

During the first innings of the Perth Test, Jasprit Bumrah showcased his exceptional skills with figures of 18-6-30-5, and he further solidified his performance by claiming a total of 15 wickets in three Test matches as captain.

“Look, when such big players are brought in, there's no space left in the team. They automatically become the first choice. But form can come at any time. What about form? Fine, their performance hasn't been great. But whatever decision they make regarding retirement, it's a personal decision. They must have thought it through, that's why they took that decision,” Lal added.

The highly anticipated five-match Test series between India and England is set to kick off at Leeds Headingley on Friday, June 20th.

