Ex-India star unhappy with Auqib Nabi replacing Jasprit Bumrah in Sri Lanka Tests; here's why

A former India cricketer has expressed disappointment over Auqib Nabi being named as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement for the Sri Lanka Test series. Here's what the ex-star said, why he disagrees with the selection, and the debate surrounding India's pace attack.

Jasprit Bumrah’s knee injury right before the Test series against Sri Lanka opened the door for Auqib Nabi, who’s about to make his Test debut for India. Auqib, a fast bowler from Jammu & Kashmir, has been in top form—he played a huge role in his team’s Ranji Trophy run last season. Now, he’ll finally get his chance on the big stage when the first Test kicks off on August 15.

Still, not everyone is thrilled with how things played out. Wasim Jaffer, the former Indian Test opener, sounded off at BCCI’s Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir. He doesn’t think Auqib should’ve come in only because someone else got injured—he believes the youngster did enough to earn a spot from the get-go. “It’s a huge moment and a happy one,” Jaffer said on his YouTube channel. “But honestly, after all those performances, he shouldn’t have been just a replacement.”

That said, Jaffer’s glad Auqib is finally in the squad. “Better late than never. He deserves to be there from the start,” Jaffer added.

Looking back, this is India’s first Test tour of Sri Lanka since 2017, when they swept the hosts 3-0. Only three players from that squad—Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul, and Ravindra Jadeja—are still around today.

Sri Lanka hasn’t beaten India in a Test series since 2008 or even managed a single Test win against them since 2015. Over their past three series in Sri Lanka, India’s won two and drawn one. The rivalry leans pretty heavily in India’s favor, but cricket has a way of surprising all of us.

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