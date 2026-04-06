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Ex-India star reacts as Yuvraj Singh links Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri to his retirement, urges BCCI to improve communication

An ex-India cricketer has reacted after Yuvraj Singh linked Virat Kohli and former coach Ravi Shastri to the star batter’s Test retirement. The former teammate urged the BCCI to improve communication with players, saying clearer dialogue could help avoid controversies around major decisions.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 06, 2026, 05:37 PM IST

Ex-India star reacts as Yuvraj Singh links Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri to his retirement, urges BCCI to improve communication
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Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer stepped up to support Yuvraj Singh after the latter recently shared insights about his retirement. Yuvraj, who was awarded Player of the Tournament at the 2011 World Cup, played a crucial role in the Indian national team. In a recent interview with Sports Tak, he reflected on his retirement, stating that he did not receive a clear message from then-captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri.

Yuvraj noted that he had to reach out to his long-time teammate MS Dhoni, who was still part of the Indian squad, and the CSK star provided him with a candid reality check. The 44-year-old disclosed that even prominent players like Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh, and Virender Sehwag lacked clarity regarding their situations.

Taking to X, Jaffer, who played alongside Yuvraj, called on the Indian team management and the BCCI to enhance their communication. He stated, “Earlier players used to find out in newspapers if their career is over or not, although things have gotten better in terms of communication still if a big player like @YUVSTRONG12 who’s won India two WC says he wasn’t communicated then that’s not right. Communication should be there. #Indiancricket”

Yuvraj mentioned that he had a phone conversation with Dhoni, who informed him that he was not in contention for the 2019 World Cup. He was advised to pass the fitness test and the selection panel, but the leadership anticipated that he would fail. He was told that retirement was the option if he did not pass the test. Although he succeeded in the test, he was not considered for selection and ultimately missed out on the 2019 World Cup squad.

Yuvraj was part of the Indian ODI team from 2000 to 2018 and served as vice-captain from 2007 to 2008. During the 2011 World Cup, he became the first player to achieve both a five-wicket haul and a fifty in the same World Cup match. He scored 363 runs in nine matches during the tournament and took 15 wickets as India triumphed over Sri Lanka in the final. He is also famous for hitting six sixes in a single over against Stuart Broad during the 2007 World T20.

His last appearance for India was in June 2017 against the West Indies, and he announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket in 2019. A left-handed batsman, Yuvraj was also effective with the ball, bowling left-arm orthodox spin. He honed his bowling skills in the latter stages of his career, which was notably evident in 2011.

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