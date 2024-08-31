Ex-IND cricketer hits out at captain, coaches for ‘denting confidence of batters’, says ‘humein dhai din mein….’

Test matches in India have struggled to last the full five days, with both the hosts and visitors facing difficulties in batting and scoring runs.

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has criticized Indian captains and coaches for their approach in preparing rank-turners that lead to Test matches finishing in less than three days. This strategy not only affects the confidence of the batters but also hampers the overall quality of the game.

In recent years, Test matches in India have struggled to last the full five days, with both the hosts and visitors facing difficulties in batting and scoring runs. Even star Indian batters like Virat Kohli have found it challenging to perform when faced with spin-friendly pitches.

While India has enjoyed success by winning 17 consecutive Test series at home, there have been concerns raised about the quality of pitches. The recent five-match Test series against England saw some improvement in pitch conditions, with Yashasvi Jaiswal showcasing his talent by scoring over 700 runs.

Harbhajan Singh has pointed fingers at the pitches as the root cause of the issue, indirectly criticizing the coaches, captains, and team management for their role in the matter. It is essential for all stakeholders to work together to ensure a balance between competitive pitches and fair play in Test matches.

“We have been making pitches that turn a lot. We want to win in less than three days. I feel if we start making normal tracks, the results would still come, but it would take time. We have dented the confidence of our batters, and they are also struggling,” Harbhajan Singh told Sports Tak.

Harbhajan emphasized the importance of trusting India's bowlers to deliver results on standard pitches.

“We can still rectify the mistake. The pacers and spinners we have will win us the games on Day 5, if not on Day 3. If you play on good pitches, the batters will score runs. I don’t think our batters have forgotten to play spin, but the issue is with the conditions, which have made scoring impossible for the willow holders,” he added.

India is scheduled to compete against Bangladesh in a two-match Test series starting on September 19th.

Also read| 'Morning, India': England great takes cheeky dig at Virat Kohli; compares his Test stats with Joe Root