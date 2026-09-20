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Ex-England spinner doubts Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Test future; Ashes rival calls him ‘unreal’

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Ex-England spinner doubts Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Test future; Ashes rival calls him ‘unreal’

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s potential transition to Test cricket has sparked debate after a former England spinner questioned whether the teenage sensation can make the switch to red-ball cricket. An Ashes rival offered a contrasting view describing Sooryavanshi as ‘unreal to watch’.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 20, 2026, 05:50 PM IST

Ex-England spinner doubts Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Test future; Ashes rival calls him ‘unreal’
Sooryavanshi recently represented East Zone in the Duleep Trophy.
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi really is something special. At just 15, this left-handed batter from Samastipur, Bihar, has already made waves early in his career. Even though he had a standout season in the Indian Premier League he didn’t get a chance to play in any of the recent T20 internationals against Afghanistan—Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma took those spots instead. 

People can’t stop talking about whether Sooryavanshi deserves a spot in the T20I playing XI. On top of that, there’s already chatter about his future in Test cricket. He hasn’t played many red-ball games yet, so a Test call-up seems far off but some folks are still eager to weigh in on his chances.

Former England spinner Monty Panesar, speaking on a podcast with Michael Clarke said he doesn't see Sooryavanshi making it in Test matches arguing that he doesn’t have the “right technique.”

“I can’t see Sooryavanshi transitioning to Test cricket. Harry Brook is the only one right now who’s in the top 10 in Tests and T20Is. But I just don’t think Sooryavanshi has got the technique," Panesar said on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast.

But Clarke disagreed. He pointed out that some players absolutely can succeed in all three formats if they’re skilled enough. Clarke pointed to Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers who both managed to shine in both Tests and T20s, and used them as examples to back Sooryavanshi.

“I think you can still play all three formats. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers showed that. These guys were brilliant Test cricketers and unbelievable T20 cricketers as well. If a player from this generation, like Sooryavanshi, can make the transition into Test cricket, it is going to be unreal to watch,” Clarke said.

Clarke also talked about Sooryavanshi’s game saying his biggest strength at the moment is his power. With more experience, Clarke believes Sooryavanshi will learn to adjust and play smart, depending on the situation.

“Right now, power is still his main thing, and he has an amazing eye. He picks the ball as well as any young cricketer in the world. The technique will get better the more he tours with India and trains in different conditions,” Clarke added.

“He’s talented enough that, if he wants to do it, I can’t see any reason why he can’t be a superstar in all three formats,” Clarke finished.

Recently, Sooryavanshi played in the Duleep Trophy joining the East Zone team that ended up winning the title. He almost scored a century in the semi-final against Central Zone but just missed out after getting out in the 90s.

Also read| Asian Games 2026: Smriti Mandhana overtakes Suzie Bates to become highest run-scorer in women’s T20I history

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