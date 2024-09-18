Ex-BCCI President Sourav Ganguly files complaint against YouTuber for this reason

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Air pollution: GRAP period starts early in Delhi-NCR, buses not allowed to enter capital if…

Empowering India's Economic Growth: How Tax Professionals Navigate Challenges and Thrive with Practice Guru's Solutions

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato gets fresh Rs 177000000 crore notice due to...

What happens if India do not travel to Pakistan for 2025 Champions Trophy? ICC plans to...

IPL 2025: BCCI likely to hold mega auction during these months

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Air pollution: GRAP period starts early in Delhi-NCR, buses not allowed to enter capital if…

Air pollution: GRAP period starts early in Delhi-NCR, buses not allowed to enter capital if…

Empowering India's Economic Growth: How Tax Professionals Navigate Challenges and Thrive with Practice Guru's Solutions

Empowering India's Economic Growth: How Tax Professionals Navigate Challenges and Thrive with Practice Guru's Solutions

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato gets fresh Rs 177000000 crore notice due to...

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato gets fresh Rs 177000000 crore notice due to...

5 birds that lay colourful eggs

5 birds that lay colourful eggs

First job of the world's richest people

First job of the world's richest people

8 most expensive perfumes in the world

8 most expensive perfumes in the world

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

ये वीडियो देखकर पता चली नशे की असली ताकत, देखिए जब King Cobra से दोस्ती करने निकल पड़ा सनकी

ये वीडियो देखकर पता चली नशे की असली ताकत, देखिए जब King Cobra से दोस्ती करने निकल पड़ा सनकी

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 द��िन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

Viral News In Hindi: 'मेरा पति रोज नहीं नहाता' महिला ने शादी के 40 दिन बाद मांगा तलाक, पति बोला- गंगाजल तो छिड़क लेता हूं

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

Delhi New CM: Why Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Singh Dropped Her Middle Name, Fascinating Story Behind It

Delhi New CM: Why Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Singh Dropped Her Middle Name, Fascinating Story Behind It

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress Announces Seven Guarantees, Check Full List Here I Politics

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress Announces Seven Guarantees, Check Full List Here I Politics

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

'Shah Rukh Khan promised my late husband he'd take care of our son,' says Vijayta Pandit: 'Now his phone number is...'

'Shah Rukh Khan promised my late husband he'd take care of our son,' says Vijayta Pandit: 'Now his phone number is...'

Priyanka Chopra thanks Anushka Sharma for this special gift, shares photo on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra thanks Anushka Sharma for this special gift, shares photo on Instagram

Krushna Abhishek reacts to uncle Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja not joining Kapil Sharma's show because of him: She has...

Krushna Abhishek reacts to uncle Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja not joining Kapil Sharma's show because of him: She has...

HomeCricket

Cricket

Ex-BCCI President Sourav Ganguly files complaint against YouTuber for this reason

Ganguly's secretary, Taniya Bhattacharya, has filed a formal complaint with the cybercrime department of the Kolkata police.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 08:44 PM IST

Ex-BCCI President Sourav Ganguly files complaint against YouTuber for this reason
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Renowned Indian cricket icon Sourav Ganguly has recently taken legal action against a YouTuber for defaming him and using derogatory language in a video posted on social media. The accused individual, Mrinmoy Das, is said to have utilized Ganguly's images, videos, and statements regarding recent events involving female doctors and a murder case in Kolkata.

In the video, Das not only verbally attacked Ganguly but also questioned the necessity of creating a biopic about him while he is still alive. In response to these actions, Ganguly's secretary, Taniya Bhattacharya, has filed a formal complaint with the cybercrime department of the Kolkata police against Das.

"This individual has posted a video on a social media platform that targets Sourav Ganguly, using abusive language and making derogatory remarks, which are harmful to his reputation.

"The content of the video constitutes not only an attack on Mr. Sourav Ganguly but also violates the dignity and respect that every individual is entitled to," the complaint read.

Ganguly faced criticism for his remarks regarding the tragic incident that occurred on August 8 at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

"Such things could happen anywhere. Incidentally, the tragedy happened within a hospital. Hence it is necessary to maintain proper precautionary arrangements everywhere," he said but later clarified that his statement was misinterpreted by the media.

Also read| Meet Allah Ghazanfar, Afghanistan's 18-year-old mystery spinner who destroyed South African batting in 1st ODI

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

New COVID-19 Variant XEC Spreads to 27 Countries: What are the symptoms?

New COVID-19 Variant XEC Spreads to 27 Countries: What are the symptoms?

Ananya Panday says star kids do get more opportunities in Bollywood: 'You get into rooms much easier' | Exclusive

Ananya Panday says star kids do get more opportunities in Bollywood: 'You get into rooms much easier' | Exclusive

Director Amit Sharma 'couldn't find reason' for Maidaan's box office failure: Whoever watched it praised it | Exclusive

Director Amit Sharma 'couldn't find reason' for Maidaan's box office failure: Whoever watched it praised it | Exclusive

Not Deepika Padukone, but this actress was Rohit Shetty’s first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Chennai Express

Not Deepika Padukone, but this actress was Rohit Shetty’s first choice opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Chennai Express

Haryana polls: Cong announces 7 guarantees, including legal guarantee for MSP, caste survey

Haryana polls: Cong announces 7 guarantees, including legal guarantee for MSP, caste survey

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement