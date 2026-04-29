Ex-Afghanistan pacer Shapoor Zadran fighting for life in Delhi hospital, urgent blood needed

Shapoor Zadran is reportedly fighting for his life at a hospital in New Delhi, with doctors urgently appealing for blood donations. The former Afghanistan pacer’s condition is said to be critical, prompting concern and support from the cricket community.

Shapoor Zadran, once a key fast bowler for Afghanistan, is now fighting for his life in a New Delhi hospital. Right now, he urgently needs A-positive blood donors as he battles stage four Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a rare immune disorder that causes severe inflammation and damages organs like bone marrow, liver, spleen, and lymph nodes.

His younger brother, Ghamai Zadran, shared a heartfelt plea on Instagram, asking people to help Shapoor by donating blood. He wrote, “My brother, national hero Shapoor Zadran, is in a critical condition. With your prayers, we stand by our national hero. He is in dire need of blood.”

Shapoor started feeling unwell in October last year and doctors told him he needed treatment in India. Thanks to support from Rashid Khan and Afghanistan Cricket Board chairman Mirwais Ashraf, his visa sped through and he was admitted to a New Delhi hospital on January 18. It was only after a bone marrow test in late March that doctors confirmed his diagnosis: stage four HLH.

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The family has tried to stay strong. Ghamai explained to ESPNcricinfo, “The doctor said we could come in for frequent check-ups. He was feeling fine for about 20 days, then got another infection and we brought him back to the hospital. He started running a fever and tested positive for dengue. His immunity was shot—his red blood cell count was very low. He doesn't have much energy. But we hope he'll get better day by day. The steroids he’s getting now are working, and that gives us hope.”

For Afghan cricket, Shapoor is more than just another retired player—he’s part of a group that lifted Afghanistan onto the world stage. Before the likes of Rashid Khan, Nabi, Mujeeb, and Gurbaz became international stars, Shapoor was among the faces representing the country’s emotional climb from associate cricket to global recognition.

He stood out with his tall frame, left-arm pace, and unmistakable run-up. Between 2009 and 2020, he played 44 ODIs and 36 T20Is for Afghanistan. His biggest moment came in the 2015 World Cup, when Afghanistan beat Scotland by one wicket in Dunedin—marking their first-ever World Cup win. Shapoor was at the crease for the winning runs, and the image of him celebrating remains etched in Afghanistan’s cricket history.

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