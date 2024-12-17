As conceding 445 runs in the first innings, India's woes down under continued with a poor performance with the bat, as they could score only 51/4 in a rain-affected day three at Brisbane.

After a disappointing day with the bat during the third Test at Brisbane, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah defended the team's disappointing show, saying that the "team is in transition". As conceding 445 runs in the first innings, India's woes down under continued with a poor performance with the bat, as they could score only 51/4 in a rain-affected day three at Brisbane. The day was marked by some poor shot selection from Indian batters, particularly Virat Kohli, whose issues with outside off-stump deliveries continue.

Speaking during the post-day press conference, Bumrah said that the team is in transition with plenty of new players coming around and playing cricket in difficult conditions. Not only in batting, he also said that the bowling attack, consisting of more inexperienced names like Akash Deep and Harshit Rana, is also facing transition and it is his job to help them.

"See, we do not as a team point fingers at each other and we do not want to get into that mindset where we are pointing fingers at each other and say that 'you should do this, you should do that'. Obviously, we, as a team, are going through a transition where new players are coming here and it is not the easiest place to play cricket. Over here, it is a different atmosphere with this wicket being a different challenge. So yeah, we are not looking at that," he said.

"Obviously, as a bowling unit, as I said, we are in transition, so it is my job to help the others. I have played a little more than them, so I am trying to help them. But again, everyone will learn through it, will get better and eventually will find different ways. So this is the journey that you will have to go through," he added.

Questioned on whether he finds bowling so much overs hard, Bumrah said that he does not look at things that way and rather newer players should be given enough cushion and help so that they can learn.

"Last time as well, we had a little more experience when we came here, but this is the journey that every team will go through. All these experiences will help them and they will get a lot of improvement going further, but that is a journey that, as I said, all players will have to go through. Nobody is born with all the experiences, nobody is born with all the skills. You keep learning, you keep finding new ways, you keep learning about your own game. and I am sure that you will get better answers," he added.

Talking about conversations he has had with Mohammed Siraj, the pacer who has had 11 wickets in this series at an average of 25.00, Bumrah said that he had some talks with the bowler before coming to Australia and he is in good spirits. He also lauded the pacer for bowling despite a niggle during the game, saying that Siraj has got a "great attitude".

"We have had conversations but this was the conversation he had with me before we came to Australia. I think when we came here in Perth, as well as the last game, he looked in very good spirits. He was bowling well and he has picked up a fair few of the wickets. In this game, I think I will give him credit that he had a little bit of a niggle but he still kept on bowling and still helped the team because he knew if he goes inside and he does not bowl, then that team will go under pressure. So I think he has got a great attitude and he has got a fighter spirit that the team loves," said Siraj.

Bumrah said that in terms of wickets, some days a bowler will bowl well but sometimes he would not.

"In terms of wickets and all, some days you will bowl well, the wickets will come as I spoke to him before and some days you will not bowl very well but the wickets will follow. So it is all money in the bank, that is the conversation that I have had with him that you keep focusing on your stuff, things that you can control, keep running in, keep having a smile on his face. You wanted to play Test cricket, you are doing that. Your family is really proud of you," he concluded.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to field first. After a wicketless spell on Day 1 spanning approximately 13 overs, India bounced back on Day 2, dismissing Usman Khawaja (21 off 54 balls, with three fours), Nathan McSweeney (9), and Marnus Labuschagne (12), reducing Australia to 75 for 3.

However, the 241-run stand between Smith (101 off 190 balls, with 10 fours) and Head (152 off 160 balls, with 18 fours) shifted the momentum in Australia's favour. Bumrah (5/72) eventually broke the partnership, triggering a flurry of wickets. Despite this, Australia ended the day in a commanding position at 405 for 7, with Alex Carey (45*) and Mitchell Starc (7*) unbeaten at the crease.

On day two, Carey (70 in 88 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Starc (18) pushed Australia to 445/10 in 117.1 overs.

Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking 6/76. Siraj got two while Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep got one each.

In their first innings, India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal (4), Shubman Gill (1), Virat Kohli (3) and Rishabh Pant (9) early but KL Rahul stuck around with 33* in 64 balls at the end of day's play.

