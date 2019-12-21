'Everyone's happiness is important': Sourav Ganguly voices opinion over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)

Large gatherings in various parts of the country are currently taking place as a nationwide protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has expressed his thoughts regarding the ongoing protest on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the country.

Speaking to NDTV on Friday (December 20), the former Team India skipper urged for “peace and harmony” as the streets of India have become protest grounds of the citizens who are opposing the amended citizenship law.

“My message will be to maintain peace. I will not go into the political issues of it because I have not actually read the bill," Ganguly said on the topic of CAA.

"I do not think it is appropriate to make any comment before understanding but maintain peace and harmony."

"If there are issues, the concerned people will be available to address it. For me, everyone's happiness is important,” he added.

Previously, when Ganguly's daughter Sana shared an excerpt from Khushwant Singh's book 'The End of India', the BCCI president took to Twitter to ask everyone to keep her out of the world of politics.

“Please keep Sana out of all these issues ... this post is not true ... she is too young a girl to know about anything in politics," he posted.