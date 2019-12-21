'Everyone's happiness is important': Sourav Ganguly voices opinion over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)

Headlines

Watch: Alia Bhatt shares 'first look test' with Ranbir Kapoor, BTS moments as Brahmastra completes a year

SL vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Mendis, Sadeera shine as Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 21 runs

Former England captain Andrew Flintoff makes first public appearance since Top Gear crash, See pics

Did Shah Rukh Khan confirm Jawan 2? Netizens think actor dropped major hint of sequel

G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Declaration can't be compared with Bali, says S Jaishankar after G20 agreement on Ukraine war

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Alia Bhatt shares 'first look test' with Ranbir Kapoor, BTS moments as Brahmastra completes a year

Former England captain Andrew Flintoff makes first public appearance since Top Gear crash, See pics

Did Shah Rukh Khan confirm Jawan 2? Netizens think actor dropped major hint of sequel

Diabetes tips: Natural herbs to manage blood sugar levels

10 fruits to avoid on empty stomach

Fruits to avoid at night

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

From investments to trade: PM Modi meets UK PM Rishi Sunak on sidelines of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Amid name change row, PM Modi sends strong 'Bharat' message to opposition

G20 Summit In Delhi: PM Modi welcomes African Union as G20 permanent member with a big hug

Did Shah Rukh Khan confirm Jawan 2? Netizens think actor dropped major hint of sequel

Watch: Akshay Kumar's fans celebrate actor's 56th birthday by organising charitable events across India

Meet Shah Rukh Khan's body double Prashant Walde, who's working with actor for 17 years, got choked during Jawan shoot

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Everyone's happiness is important': Sourav Ganguly voices opinion over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)

Large gatherings in various parts of the country are currently taking place as a nationwide protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 21, 2019, 06:18 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has expressed his thoughts regarding the ongoing protest on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the country.

Speaking to NDTV on Friday (December 20), the former Team India skipper urged for “peace and harmony” as the streets of India have become protest grounds of the citizens who are opposing the amended citizenship law.

“My message will be to maintain peace. I will not go into the political issues of it because I have not actually read the bill," Ganguly said on the topic of CAA.

"I do not think it is appropriate to make any comment before understanding but maintain peace and harmony."

"If there are issues, the concerned people will be available to address it. For me, everyone's happiness is important,” he added.

Previously, when Ganguly's daughter Sana shared an excerpt from Khushwant Singh's book 'The End of India', the BCCI president took to Twitter to ask everyone to keep her out of the world of politics. 

“Please keep Sana out of all these issues ... this post is not true ... she is too young a girl to know about anything in politics," he posted.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Will work harder now': Shah Rukh Khan on Mahesh Babu calling Jawan his 'career's best film'

Meet Rajeev Gulati, man who bought Rs 36 crore house in Delhi

Asia Cup 2023: Reserve day introduced for India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash amid rain threat

Ankita Lokhande breaks silence on pregnancy rumours: 'There are pictures of me having a baby bump but...'

Watch: Sunny Deol blushes when asked about Dharmendra’s advice to hug Amrita Singh ‘tightly’ in Betaab song

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE