'Everyone knows, they would...': Ex-India star's shocking 'ball-tampering' claim on PAK pacers for reverse swing

Fast bowlers often employ reverse swing as a potent weapon to dismiss batsmen. Throughout history, Pakistani pacers have excelled in this art, with legendary figures such as Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, and Waqar Younis being its finest exponents.

However, the advent of two new balls being used simultaneously in limited-overs formats has somewhat diminished the prominence of reverse swing.

Nevertheless, former Indian seamer Praveen Kumar recently made a rather audacious claim regarding the technique of reverse swing, particularly in relation to former Pakistani fast bowlers.

While Praveen refrained from mentioning any names, he asserted that ball-tampering was a widespread practice employed to generate reverse swing, and this knowledge was well-known within cricketing circles.

“Everyone does a little bit. Pakistan bowlers do it a bit more. That is what I have heard. Now, there are cameras everywhere. Earlier, all used to do it. And everyone knows as well. They would scratch it from one side, but one must know how to use that skill, too. If I scratch the ball and give to someone, one must have the skills to reverse-swing it. One has to learn that,” said Praveen while speaking to The Lallantop.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Sarfaraz Nawaz is widely regarded as the trailblazer of reverse swing. Imran Khan subsequently honed this technique to perfection, paving the way for the formidable trio of Wasim, Waqar, and Shoaib Akhtar to carry forward this legacy and unleash havoc upon their adversaries.

