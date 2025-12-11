'Everyone felt....': BCCI planned Rohit Sharma's replacement with Shubman Gill back in 2023, decision was never sudden

BCCI’s captaincy transition was not a sudden move. As revealed, “everyone felt” the change was coming, with the board planning Rohit Sharma’s replacement with Shubman Gill as early as 2023. The long-term strategy highlights how the decision was evaluated well before it became public.

With Shubman Gill stepping up as India’s T20I vice-captain, it’s just a matter of time before he assumes leadership across all formats. Already at the helm of India’s Test and ODI squads, Gill is poised to take over from Suryakumar Yadav following next year’s T20 World Cup. This move aligns with the BCCI’s ambition to establish a single captain for all formats. Historically, Indian cricket has favored a unified leadership approach, unlike other teams such as England and Australia, which have embraced split captaincy.

When Rohit Sharma took over from Virat Kohli as captain, his age in the 30s suggested that his tenure wouldn’t be short-lived. In contrast, with Gill still in his 20s, Indian cricket has discovered a promising leader in him, who showcased his capabilities in his inaugural series as Test captain, managing to draw the series for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2.

Interestingly, the decision to eventually elevate Gill to captaincy wasn’t made hastily. Former BCCI selector Salil Ankola disclosed that the board had earmarked Gill as a potential successor to Rohit well ahead of time in 2023. That year marked Gill’s emergence as a formidable player, as he racked up centuries and double hundreds with ease. Even after missing two World Cup matches due to dengue, he still amassed over 350 runs in nine innings. The BCCI recognized that Gill, having been meticulously developed, was ready to take the reins from Rohit.

“We always thought Gill would become the captain. We had considered him for the role as early as 2023, believing he would take the reins into his hands. Selectors do take suggestions-not only from the coach and captain but also from other senior players. They also felt he was the right guy, even those who retired earlier,” said Ankola, on Vicky Lalwani's YouTube channel.

When Rohit stepped away from Test cricket, it was crystal clear who would take the reins next. Upon being appointed as the Test captain, Gill showcased his leadership by amassing 756 runs at an impressive average of 75.40, which included four centuries during a remarkable series in the UK. The fact that India faltered in the home Test series against South Africa in his absence further underscores Gill's emergence as the team's cornerstone, excelling in both batting and leadership.

“It is a collective decision. Everyone felt it, and he proved it in England. What a series he had! Under such pressure, if he scores 750 runs in England, that shows his mental capacity. People will say someone else should have been captain, or bring someone back. Humans are very unsatisfied souls. Whatever good you do, they will find something bad in it. People think they know everything,” Ankola added.

