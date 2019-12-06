'Everyday, you don’t get MS Dhoni': Sourav Ganguly on wicketkeeper's future and pressure on Rishabh Pant

With talks about MS Dhoni's future keep happening, pressure on Rishabh Pant keeps increasing. While the young wicketkeeper-batsman has been drawing flak for his underwhelming show in limited-overs cricket, Sourav Ganguly feels the pressure of comparisons is needed.

According to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President, the pressure is good for Pant and he should learn how to find success from it.

“It’s good for him (Pant). He should get used to it. Let him hear it and let him find a way to succeed. He will be under pressure and let him go through it and figure out on his own,” Ganguly said during the India Today Conclave (East) in Kolkata on Friday.

When asked about the former Indian captain, Ganguly said, “Every day, you don’t get MS Dhoni. It will take Pant 15 years to achieve what MS has achieved. The BCCI can’t be thankful enough to MS for what he has done for Indian cricket. We will leave it at that. We are speaking to Virat, the selectors, that’s what it is. We will address (Dhoni future) as and when it comes”.

As for the Indian team, they are all geared up to face West Indies for their first T20I match of the series in Hyderabad. Virat Kohli and Co. will be looking to keep the winning momentum going after a splendid performance against Bangladesh at home.