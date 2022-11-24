'Every player passes through this phase': Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson not getting a chance in playing XI

Image Source: Twitter

Even after a poor batting performance from Rishabh Pant in T20Is, wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson is yet to play a game for the Men in Blue. The stand-in captain for NZ ODI series, Shikhar Dhawan, who has also been through such a similar phase in the past, has revealed that why Sanju Samson is not getting much match time in eiter of the formats.

Samson has batted brilliantly in the short opportunities he has had, scoring 179 runs in six T20Is and 248 runs in nine ODIs. Despite this, the wicketkeeper batter is being overlooked owing to Rishabh Pant's presence.

“Mostly every player goes through this phase of not being in the playing XI, even if they have performed well last series. Communication is the key, coaches and captain speak with players. Players like Samson then have clarity as to why he is not picked in the team. Basically, it is all about the benefit of the team, and due to team combinations,” Dhawan said in the press conference.

Sanju Samson made his international debut in 2015 and has represented the Men in Blue in 10 ODIs and 16 T20Is till date.

India will play New Zealand in the first of three one-day internationals (ODIs) on Friday (November 25), and both teams will look to have a positive start in the series, which will give them a significant advantage.

India won the T20I series 1-0 and will aim to repeat that performance in the ODI format as well. In contrast, New Zealand will be eager to win the ODI series and restore balance.

IND vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

