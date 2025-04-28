A picture of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli with Delhi Capitals' (DC) mentor Kevin Pietersen is trending high on social media. In it, Kohli can be seen recreating the popular pose of internet sensation Orry. Check out some of the hilarious reactions on social media.

In a high-voltage game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday, the former defeated the latter by 6 wickets and 9 balls to spare. RCB's Krunal Pandya became the Player of the Match for his blistering 73 off 47 balls and for taking one important wicket of Faf du Plessis. It is quite normal that the players, coaches, and other staff of the two teams interact with each other before and after the game. Several pictures and videos of such interactions are also shared by respective teams on their official social media handles for their fans. However, one such picture has captivated the attention of many, which also garnered hilarious reactions from the netizens. The click features RCB star Virat Kohli and DC's mentor Kevin Pietersen.

Check it out:

In the picture, the RCB batter is seen hugging the DC mentor after the match, but the picture was clicked at that moment when Virat's hand was placed on Kevin's chest, which is quite similar to the iconic pose of internet sensation, Orry. The picture was shared by Kevin Pietersen on his X handle with a red heart emoji in the caption. The click not only captivated the attention of many but also attracted several hilarious reactions from netizens. For the unversed, Orry is often seen clicking pictures with popular personalities in a similar pose.

Funniest reactions on Kohli-Pietersen's latest pic

One user wrote, ''Every masterpiece has a cheap copy,'' along with a picture of Orry with Mohammed Siraj.

Every masterpiece has a cheap copy pic.twitter.com/VyX5aLsOZw April 28, 2025

Another user compared Kohli-Pietersen's picture with a still of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

tujhe dekha to ye jana sanam... pic.twitter.com/dh8NbvBHds — Pritam (@myselfpritamm) April 28, 2025

A user named IPL Mantra added a wedding ceremony background in the picture and wrote, ''Perfect pose for a newlywed couple.''

Another netizen shared an angry face picture of Virat Kohli, who seemingly reacted to these hilarious reactions to the picture.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is currently the leading run-scorer in IPL 2025 and the holder of the Orange Cap. In the DC vs RCB game, he scored 51 off 47 balls with 108.51 strike rate.