'Every Indian must know Hindi, our mother tongue,' says BCCI commentator during Ranji Trophy match

A Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) commentator's statement during the Karnataka and Baroda Ranji Trophy game sparked outrage.

The commentator on Thursday was heard saying that “every Indian should know Hindi as it is our mother tongue”.

The incident took place in the seventh over of Baroda’s second innings when one of the two commentators said: “I liked the fact that Sunil Gavaskar is commentating in Hindi and is giving his valuable inputs in the same language. I also loved it that he called the dot ball as a ‘bindi’ ball.”

To this, the other commentator replied: “Every Indian must know Hindi. This is our mother tongue. There is no bigger language than this.

“In fact, I look at those people with a lot of anger who say that we are cricketers still we should talk in Hindi? You are staying in India then you will obviously speak its mother tongue,” he added.

According to reports, the name of the commentator who made this statement was Sushil Doshi, IANS reported.

When talks about Hindi being 'our mother tongue' is doing the rounds, India batsmen KL Rahul and Manish Pandey were found talking in Kannada during the third and final ODI in Mount Maunganui against New Zealand.

Their conversation - was clearly audible on the stump mic - had words like “Odi Odi Ba” (come running), “Bartheera” (will you come), “Beda Beda” (no no) and “Ba ba” (come).

In the clash - which India lost - Rahul and Pandey shared a 107-run stand for the fifth wicket.