‘Every bowler has a different approach’: Bhuvneshwar Kumar reveals chats with young pacers in dressing room

After returning to international cricket following a hiatus of four years, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar shared how he is guiding young Indian fast bowlers to adapt to the growing demands of T20 cricket.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Team India's star pacer who made his return to the international squad after a gap of four years, has shared insights into his conversations with the team's young fast bowlers inside the dressing room. The 36-year-old opened up about his conversations with young bowlers after India secured a 3-0 lead in the 5-match T20I series against New Zealand on Tuesday.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar on conversations with young pacers

Speaking during the post-match press conference, Bhuvi revealed his conversations with young bowlers including Mayank Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh and Prince Yadav and said, ''There is a curiosity among youngsters. They are new, but there is experience. Because they play IPL, which is also T20 cricket, and on this level everyone wants to learn. Whatever we can talk about, we talk. But we have to understand, T20 cricket has become very difficult. When I made my T20 debut, it was like, okay, have him play, and let him debut slowly across all formats. But now, it is difficult. In T20s, you need maturity. All these bowlers have shown that in the IPL and have done well. I can share my experience with them, be it in general or the conditions in New Zealand, but they have done well so far.''

He also spoke about his return to Team India squad, and added, ''I think my comeback, of course it feels good to represent India. I wasn't there for many years. But I think, what can I say about my comeback? It feels good; I am getting the opportunity to play for India again. I am trying to perform well again.''

IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I

Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer won the Toss and chose to field first in Wellington T20I. Batting first, New Zealand posted 198/3 in 20 overs, courtesy of blistering innings from Daryl Mitchell (no points for guessing), who scored 89 off 52 balls.

In reply, India chased down the target in just 13.2 overs, scoring 202/4 to win by six wickets with 40 balls to spare. Abhishek Sharma smashed 113 off just 38 balls, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi contributed 45 off 19 deliveries. With this win, India take an unbeaten 3-0 lead in the 5-match T20I series. The next game is scheduled to be played in Auckland on Friday, October 30.

(With inputs from ANI)