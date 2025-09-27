'Even in worse times...': Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha revives handshake row ahead of Asia Cup final vs India

The debate regarding the handshake ignited on September 14 during the initial of the three encounters in the Asia Cup between India and Pakistan, when Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav chose not to shake hands with Agha at the toss.

As the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan final approaches this Sunday, the captain of the Men in Green, Salman Ali Agha, has once again raised the issue of the handshake controversy. He remarked that throughout his competitive cricket career, he has never witnessed a match conclude without a handshake, emphasizing that this behavior sets a poor example for the sport.

The handshake dispute first surfaced on September 14 during the initial of three encounters in the Asia Cup between India and Pakistan. At the toss, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav chose not to shake hands with Agha. This snub persisted after the match, as the Indian players left the field and headed straight to the dressing room, skipping the traditional post-match handshakes. In response, Agha opted to boycott the presentation ceremony and did not attend the post-match press conference.

“Have played competitive cricket since 2007. Never seen a game go without a handshake. It is not good for cricket. Even in worse times, players have shaken hands,” Agha said in the press conference on Saturday.

The two teams were competing against each other in a cricket match for the first time since the Pahalgam terrorist attack earlier this year, which resulted in the deaths of 26 Indians at the hands of Pakistan-backed terrorists. India responded with Operation Sindoor.

During his post-match interview with the broadcasters, Yadav remarked: “This is the perfect occasion (to state that) we stand by the victims of the families of Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to put a smile on their face.”

The following day, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, in an X post that he later deleted, stated that they had filed a formal complaint against match referee Andy Pycroft with the ICC because the official had instructed the captains “not to shake hands during the toss” of the India-Pakistan match. Sources from the Indian team indicated that no such directive was given to them by the match referee.

Pakistan also threatened to withdraw from their crucial group stage match against UAE if Pycroft was not removed, but ultimately, cooler heads prevailed, and Pakistan proceeded to play the match with Pycroft as the referee, winning and setting up a clash with India in the Super 4s. In that match as well, Surya and the Indian team declined to shake hands with the Pakistani players.

