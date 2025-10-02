Add DNA as a Preferred Source
'Even if you get out for 15 ducks': Abhishek Sharma recalls Suryakumar Yadav's promise as T20I skipper

In a recent interview with Gaurav Kapoor, the Indian opener revealed how Team India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav gave him confidence, which helped him in becoming a better player.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 02, 2025, 07:05 PM IST

In a recent interview, Abhishek Sharma revealed how Team India's T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav gave him confidence when he was struggling with the bat and told him that he would be a part of the Playing XI even if he scored 15 ducks in a row. During a chat with Gaurav Kapoor on his show, Breakfast With Champions, Abhishek Sharma revealed how SKY's words shaped him into a better T20I player.

''When I got selected in the Indian team, I got out early in 3-4 innings in the series against Bangladesh. He told me, 'You're such an important player for me that even if you don't get out for 15 ducks, you will still play the next game. I can give it to you in writing'. I asked him, 'Paaji, are you sure?'', Abhishek said.

''It was such a big deal that the captain was saying this. He told me, “Get out as many times, you'll still play. One thing became very clear to me that if I want to do well and make a name for myself, I have to do something different,'' he added.

''That was striking the ball for me. I felt that I was stopping myself from doing that because I felt the pressure of playing a long game and keeping my wicket. I completely removed that from my head. I thought that I was doing that for the past 4 years. I need to trust myself. Even if I lose my wicket early, I will back myself throughout the season,'' he further said while talking about his aggressive style of batting.

 For those unversed, Abhishek Sharma scored 314 runs in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025, and also won the Player of the Tournament award for his stellar performance with the bat.

