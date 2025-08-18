'Even if you are captain, you are...': Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill's selection for Asia Cup 2025

While several countries have already announced their squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, India is yet to declare its squad. The 17th edition of Asia Cup is set to commence on September 9.

After drawing the Test series with England, Team India is all set for the upcoming Asia Cup tournament, commencing on September 9. However, BCCI is yet to announce its squad for the upcoming T20I tournament, which is seemingly becoming a tough task for the selectors, as there is a plethora of options available. Even the former Indian cricketer and popular Hindi commentator, Aakash Chopra, also believes that the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 selection will be one of the toughest in recent times.

'This is going to be a tough selection', says Aakash Chopra

In a talk with news agency ANI, Aakash Chopra said, ''The depth of talent is so immense that even if you are a Test captain and have shattered a lot of records, you are not a certainty in a different format. This is going to be a tough selection. We have won 17 out of the last 20 T20 matches we played.''

Aakash Chopra lauds Jasprit Bumrah

Praising Bumrah, Aakash Chopra said, ''He is a generational talent and one of the best that the world has ever seen. If he is available for the Asia Cup and he plays the games that matter, he should be there.''

'Talking about The Great Indian Cricket Show, he further said, ''I have played this sport a little bit, I claim to follow the sport religiously, even for me it is a bit of an eye opener from time to time when you hear it from someone like Anil Kumble's mouth. I have shared the dressing room with him, the commentary box with him now, there are certain stories, and you say 'oh wow, this also happened, and I was there and I did not know'. So, the attempt is to go in that direction, talk about stories that have inspired a generation, but now go a little deeper, delve a little deeper.''