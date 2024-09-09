'Even if it happens on the moon...': Ex-PAK star's bold statement on India vs Pakistan bilateral series

The strained relations between the neighboring countries have resulted in limited opportunities for bilateral matches, with encounters now primarily restricted to multi-nation events.

Former off-spinner Saeed Ajmal has expressed his belief that Pakistan and India should engage in cricket matches on their home turfs, emphasizing the deep-rooted love and passion for the sport shared between the two nations. The last time Pakistan toured India was during the 2012/13 season for a three-match T20I series and an equal number of ODI games. Conversely, India's last visit to Pakistan was in 2008 for the Asia Cup.

"Even if the India versus Pakistan match happens on the moon, it will be huge. There is a lot of love between India and Pakistan and we must go to each other's countries," said Ajmal on the sidelines of GloFans High School Cricket Cup launch that will take place in Sharjah and Ajman in November.

Ajmal represented Pakistan in international cricket from 2008 to 2015, showcasing his exceptional talent by claiming a total of 178 wickets in 35 Test matches. Additionally, he demonstrated his prowess in limited-overs cricket by taking 184 wickets in 113 ODIs and 85 wickets in 64 T20Is.

Not only was Ajmal a formidable bowler, but he also advocated for the preservation of Test cricket, which has faced threats to its future viability due to the rise of T20 leagues.

"There is a need to promote long format (Test) cricket. The ones who play the longest format can play any other format."

Ajmal was extremely complimentary towards the star batters of the current era. "I like Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Babar Azam, and Rohit Sharma, they are good players."

He also praised fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who was named Player of the Tournament in India's victory at the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup.

"Bumrah is very intelligent bowler and intelligence is required with speed," he concluded.

