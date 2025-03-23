IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend MS Dhoni has finally broken his silence on retirement, just before the highly anticipated match against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

MS Dhoni, one of the greatest cricketers ever, is gearing up for an important role with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Fans are eagerly awaiting their season opener, where Chennai will go head-to-head with the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, March 23, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

There has been a lot of discussion on MSD's future in the IPL since he retired from international cricket. The renowned former captain has finally opened up about his feelings, saying that he intends to play for CSK for as long as he likes because it feels like his own team.

"I can play for as long as I want for CSK. That's my franchise. Even if I'm in a wheelchair, they'll drag me," he said while speaking to JioHotstar.

In the 2023 season, Dhoni dealt with a knee injury that ultimately led to surgery at the end of the season. After a successful recovery, he made his comeback as a player for the next season, handing over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Dhoni dazzled fans by scoring an impressive 161 runs off just 73 balls during the 2024 IPL season, achieving a remarkable strike rate of 220.

Dhoni is on the brink of breaking a new record that would cement his legacy in IPL history as the highest run-scorer for CSK. With only 19 runs needed to eclipse Suresh Raina's record of 4687 runs, Dhoni is set to make history.

On the other hand, Ravindra Jadeja is hot on the heels of becoming CSK's leading wicket-taker, sitting just eight wickets shy of Dwayne Bravo's record of 140 wickets. This IPL season could very well see Jadeja take the top spot.

Recently, MS Dhoni made waves when he arrived at the Chennai airport wearing a t-shirt that read "One Last Time" in Morse code, igniting speculation among fans. However, the cricket icon has since addressed the retirement rumors ahead of the much-anticipated IPL El Clasico match between CSK and MI.

