In a recent interview, MS Dhoni shared that he also felt tense while watching the nerve-wracking 2024 T20 World Cup final match of India vs South Africa.

MS Dhoni, the captain who led India to victory in the 2011 ODI World Cup, recently shared his memories and feelings about watching India’s T20 World Cup 2024 triumph earlier this year.

Under Dhoni's leadership, India secured the inaugural T20 World Cup title in 2007. Later, the Rohit Sharma-led India ended a 17-year trophy drought by winning their second T20 World Cup, triumphing over South Africa by 7 runs in a thrilling final on June 29.

The former India captain said, "We were at home; some of my friends had come over. Of course, second innings jaise chalne lagi, zyada tar dost bahar chale gaye, (the way the second innings was going, most of the friends had gone out). I was the only one sitting, doing in and out. And they were like, arey khatam ho gaya chalo naa hamare sath, (it is done, come join us outside). I’m like, in cricket, jab tak voh khatam nahi hota haina (not until the game is over), it is not over. None of them believed, even I was questioning, in the sense, you want the team to win. But andar voh hota hai ki yaar abhi kya hona chahiye, (It was going inside, what should happen now).”

“And one of the things that I firmly believed was that unke jo batsmen the, (the batsmen they had) were slightly light on the batting order. And humne aisa dekha hai ki cricket me jab pressure zor ka padhta hai to kuch bhi ho sakta hai, (And we have seen this that whenever there’s too much pressure in cricket, anything can happen). So there was a time when they were firmly cruising but when the stakes are high and when it is very crucial, when the games are big you get a chance and you want to make the most of it. So, I feel we were able to do that. And that is why we won the trophy,” he added.

“Big congratulations to the guys who were on the field because that is the kind of energy, motivation, and belief that is needed. Dosen’t matter whatever the result may be, but till they don't win and it is not called that they have won the game, we need to keep pushing and that was the attitude," Dhoni concluded.

