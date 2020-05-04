'Even during testing times our tough soldiers stood by their duties': Prithvi Shaw pays tribute after Handwara encounter

Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw paid tribute to security personnel for their sacrifice while fighting terrorists at Handwara in north Kashmir on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Shaw wrote: "Even during these testing times our tough soldiers stood by their duties at the #Handwara encounter, sacrifices made by them to protect our nation will forever be etched in our memories. I salute each & every one of them & my heartfelt condolences to their families. Jai Hind!"

Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, the commanding officer of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles unit lost his life in operation in Handwara. He had been awarded twice gallantry medals for exemplary bravery in counter-terrorist missions. He is also the first Commanding Officer or a Colonel-rank Army person in the last five years to have lost his life in an encounter with terrorists.

Five security personnel including Colonel Sharma, a Major, and a police officer were killed in the gunbattle with terrorists.

The team of 21 Rashtriya Rifles had entered the house of a civilian to prevent a hostage situation when they came under attack. While the four Army personnel and the police Sub-Inspector lost their lives, the civilians trapped in the house were safely evacuated.