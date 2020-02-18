Even boss had to wait 6 World Cups to be lifted by teammates: Cricketers wish Sachin Tendulkar on winning Laureus Award

One of the most iconic moments in Indian cricket will always be when Sachin Tendulkar was lifted on the shoulders by his teammates after their World Cup triumph at home in 2011.

The moment has now been voted as the Laureus Best Sporting Moment in the last 20 years.

With the help of Indian cricket fans, Tendulkar got the maximum number of votes to emerge as the winner.

Tendulkar lifted the World Cup trophy in his sixth and last World Cup.

The Indian cricketers rushed to the ground soon after then skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni smacked the winning six against Sri Lanka and lifted Tendulkar on their shoulders and made a lap of honour.

As soon as the news of the Master Blaster winning the trophy was out, head coach Ravi Shastri and skipper Virat Kohli were joined by current and former Indian cricketers to congratulate the legend.

Ravi Shastri took to Twitter and wrote, "Even the Boss had to wait 6 @cricketworldcups to be lifted by his teammates. Perseverance pays. Well done champ on the award @sachin_rt ".

Indian captain Virat Kohli tweeted, "Congratulations Sachin paaji on being honoured with the prestigious Laureus Sporting Moment Award. A great achievement and a proud moment for our nation."

Ranji Trophy legend Wasim Jaffer shared the picture of the iconic moment and wrote "Tendulkar being carried by his teammates after wc win is one of the greatest moment of Indian cricket and Laureus awards it as the Best Sporting Moment of the last 20 years. Congratulations Paaji @sachin_rt #respect".

In-form batsman and now wicketkeeper for India in short formats - KL Rahul - shared the speech by Tendulkar and wrote, "Absolutely agree with the great @sachin_rt paaji. Sport has the power to unite us and congratulations on winning the #LaureusSportingMoment 2000- 2020 award".

Test cricket sensation Mayank Agarwal also remembered the moment India won the World Cup and wrote, "I remember feeling so proud, moved & inspired watching @sachin_rt hold the World Cup. The memory has been imprinted in my mind forever! Such a powerful speech. Congratulations Sir".

Former Indian bowler RP Singh also regarded the moment as one of the greatest and wrote, "It is one of the greatest moments of Indian cricket. Not surprised that victory lap of 2011 world cup is judged as sporting moment by #Laureus. Congratulations @sachin_rt paaji!”

Indian cricketer Pragyan Ojha shared an image of Sachin Tendulkar with the trophy and wrote, “Congratulations @sachin_rt paaji! We knew the award was coming home! Waking up to wonderful news".

Former Australian skipper Steve Waugh handed the trophy to Tendulkar after tennis legend Boris Becker announced the winner at a glittering ceremony.