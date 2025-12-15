Former Sri Lankan cricketer Arjuna Ranatunga to be arrested over oil scam case
Anant Ambani to host Lionel Messi at...after Delhi event today
Corona Remedies IPO: Pharma firm's shares make remarkable market debut with 35% rise, mcap reaches Rs...
IPL 2026 Auction Live Streaming: When and where to watch event in India, venue, presenter, purse left, and more
Zee Media wins 91 awards at ENBA 2024, reinforces leadership in Indian journalism
School Holiday December 16: Are schools in Delhi closed? Amid GRAP-4, orders schools, offices to...
Sohail Khan apologises for riding bike without helmet, reveals reason for breaking the law: 'I avoid wearing them as...'
THIS Chinese billionaire fathered over 100 children in US, wants 50 'high-quality sons' for...; know how he's linked to Elon Musk
Dhurandhar actor Rakesh Bedi received death threats after Kamal Haasan, Rati Agnihotri's Ek Duuje Ke Liye: 'Us film mein...'
Etihad Arena to host IPL 2026 mini-auction: Know everything about Middle East's largest indoor venue
CRICKET
The upcoming IPL 2026 mini-auction is scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi's iconic Etihad Arena on December 16. In this piece, you will get to know more about the Middle East's largest indoor venue.
A mini-auction for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi's iconic Etihad Arena on Tuesday, December 16. The indoor venue was previously known as Yas Bay Arena, as it is located on the Yas Bay Waterfront district of Yas Island. Opened in 2021 after delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Etihad Arena has a capacity of 18,000. The venue has been a key spot for several unforgettable live events, concerts, sporting events, and others.
Ahead of the much-anticipated IPL 2026 Auction, let us take a look at some of the important details about Etihad Arena.
Etihad Arena has a seating capacity of 13,600 and a full bowl capacity of 18,000. The iconic venue also features 17 luxury suites and a 1,200-square-meter grand ballroom. It has hosted several international concerts, theatre performances, TED Talks, sports events, conferences, exhibitions, galas, and more. Several popular Bollywood singers, including Arijit Singh and AR Rahman, are also scheduled to perform at Etihad Arena in the coming weeks.
Kolkata Knight Riders - Rs 64.3 crore
Chennai Super Kings - Rs 43.4 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rs 25.5 crore
Lucknow Super Giants - Rs 22.95 crore
Delhi Capitals - Rs 21.8 crore
Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Rs 16.4 crore
Rajasthan Royals - Rs 16.05 crore
Gujarat Titans - Rs 12.9 crore
Punjab Kings - Rs 11.5 crore
Mumbai Indians - Rs 2.75 crore