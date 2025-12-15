FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeCricket

CRICKET

Etihad Arena to host IPL 2026 mini-auction: Know everything about Middle East's largest indoor venue

The upcoming IPL 2026 mini-auction is scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi's iconic Etihad Arena on December 16. In this piece, you will get to know more about the Middle East's largest indoor venue.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 15, 2025, 07:25 PM IST

A mini-auction for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi's iconic Etihad Arena on Tuesday, December 16. The indoor venue was previously known as Yas Bay Arena, as it is located on the Yas Bay Waterfront district of Yas Island. Opened in 2021 after delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Etihad Arena has a capacity of 18,000. The venue has been a key spot for several unforgettable live events, concerts, sporting events, and others.

 

Ahead of the much-anticipated IPL 2026 Auction, let us take a look at some of the important details about Etihad Arena.

 

Etihad Arena has a seating capacity of 13,600 and a full bowl capacity of 18,000. The iconic venue also features 17 luxury suites and a 1,200-square-meter grand ballroom. It has hosted several international concerts, theatre performances, TED Talks, sports events, conferences, exhibitions, galas, and more. Several popular Bollywood singers, including Arijit Singh and AR Rahman, are also scheduled to perform at Etihad Arena in the coming weeks.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

 

Remaining purses of all IPL franchises

 

Kolkata Knight Riders - Rs 64.3 crore

Chennai Super Kings - Rs 43.4 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rs 25.5 crore

Lucknow Super Giants - Rs 22.95 crore

Delhi Capitals - Rs 21.8 crore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Rs 16.4 crore

Rajasthan Royals - Rs 16.05 crore

Gujarat Titans - Rs 12.9 crore

Punjab Kings - Rs 11.5 crore

Mumbai Indians - Rs 2.75 crore

