Essex vs Surrey Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for ESS vs SUR today in Vitality T20 Blast 2020

Dream11 Prediction - Essex vs Surrey

ESS vs SUR Vitality T20 Blast 2020 Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Essex vs Surrey match today, September 11.

Essex vs Surrey Dream11

Wicketkeeper: Foakes

Batsmen: Amla, Jacks, Doeschate

Allrounders: Delport, Walter, Atkinson

Bowlers: Harmer, Quinn, Batty, Moriarty

ESS vs SUR My Dream11 Team

Foakes (WK), Aaron Finch (C), Cameron Delport, Tom Westley, Daniel Lawrence, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Ryan ten Doeschate (VC), Harmer, Quinn, Batty, Moriarty

ESS vs SUR Probable Playing 11

Team Essex (Playing XI): Varun Chopra, Cameron Delport, Tom Westley, Daniel Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater, Paul Walter, Simon Harmer, Shane Snater, Aron Nijjar, Matthew Quinn.

Team Surrey (Playing XI): Will Jacks, Hashim Amla, Laurie Evans, Ben Foakes, Rory Burns, Jamie Smith, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Gareth Batty, Daniel Moriarty, Reece Topley.

Check Dream11 Prediction / ESS Dream11 Team / Essex Dream11 Team / SUR Dream11 Team / Surrey Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.