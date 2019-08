Essex vs Glamorgan Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for ESS vs GLA today in Vitality T20 Blast 2019

Dream11 Prediction - Essex vs Glamorgan

ESS vs GLA Vitality T20 Blast 2019 Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Essex vs Glamorgan match today, August 16.

Essex vs Glamorgan Dream11

Wicketkeeper: A Wheather

Batsmen: D Lawrence, C Ingram, D Lloyd, S Marsh (VC), T Westley (C)

Allrounders: R ten Doeschate, R Smith

Bowlers: A Zampa, M de Lange, A Salter

ESS vs GLA My Dream11 Team

A Wheather (WK), D Lawrence, C Ingram, D Lloyd, S Marsh (VC), T Westley (C), R ten Doeschate, R Smith, A Zampa, M de Lange and A Salter.

ESS vs GLA Probable Playing 11

Team Essex (Playing XI): Cameron Delport, Tom Westley, Adam Wheater (WK), Dan Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, Ravi Bopara, Paul Walter, Simon Harmer (C), Mohammad Amir, Sam Cook, Adam Zampa.

Team Glamorgan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, David Lloyd, Shaun Marsh, Colin Ingram (C), Kiran Carlson, Chris Cooke (WK), Daniel Douthwaite, Graham Wagg, Marchant de Lange, Andrew Salter, Ruaidhri Smith.

