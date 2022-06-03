Cricket club in England makes profile on Tinder, poses as female to attract new players

Cricket club in England poses as female on Tinder to attract new players

In a bizarre way to bring together cricket and Tinder, a local cricket club from Surrey has made its profile on Tinder. But how is that even possible? Cricket and Tinder are two entirely different things.

The former is a sport which is also called the 'Gentleman's game', and the latter is an incredibly popular dating app. But a cricket club from England has found a bizarre way to unite these two.

The Englefield Green Cricket Club, from Surrey in England, have made their account on Tinder, where they posed as a 36-year-old female. But why you ask? Simple, to recruit new players.

In a bid to find new cricketers for their club, this local side from Surrey has taken an extraordinary route.

How does the Tinder profile look like?

The funny thing is that the Englefield Green Cricket Club have put an image of a pint of lager, kept near boundary ropes, as their profile picture. They have chosen to go with their profile name as 'George.'

Under the bio section, they revealed that actually, they are a cricket club hoping to find new players.

"George, 36, looking for new players for Englefield cricket club," read their profile details.

Furthermore, they also left their contact details under "Email: egcchub@gmail.com. Twitter: @Egcc1. Insta: englefieldgreencc," according to their bio.