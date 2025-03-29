In a recent interview, former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden was asked a question about Ben Stokes praising the England team all the time. Check out the viral clip featuring Hayden's reply.

Matthew Hayden, former Australian batter, in a recent interview with ESPNCricinfo took a jibe at the England cricket team and called them the 'worst winners and the worst losers'. During a rapid-fire round named 'Would You Rather', Hayden was asked a question about Ben Stokes praising the England team all the time.

The host asked Hayden, would you rather listen to the 'Baby Shark' song on repeat for 24 hours or listen to Ben Stokes talk about how good England are for 24 hours? In reply, the Australian cricketing legend said, ''England, I'm sorry to say this, but you are the worst winners and the worst losers. I didn't even know, the name of the song you mentioned there but I'm definitely choosing that.''

Watch the clip:

In the same clip, Hayden was also asked would you rather play in a team with 10 Hardik Pandyas or 10 Ravindra Jadejas? In reply, Hayden said, ''Yeah, They're really hard questions. You are stumping me. I mean you're talking about world-class all-rounders. That's your first warning.''

He was also asked, would you rather magically teleport prime Mike Hussey into the current CSK setup or prime Shane Watson into the current CSK setup? Hayden replied, ''Again, very different roles but sorry Huss. I'm going to go with Watto.''

Matthew Hayden's career at a glance

The 53-year-old left-handed batter played for the Aussies from 1993 to 2009. He made his Test debut in 1994 against South Africa. He was a member of the Australian side that lifted both the 2003 and 2007 ODI World Cups. Hayden also played in IPL for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the inaugural season. He played his last international T20I in 2007 against India.