The Indian women's cricket team has yet to secure a victory in a bilateral T20 series against England. The series will consist of five matches between the two teams.

India's preparations for the T20 World Cup 2026 are back in the spotlight as Harmanpreet Kaur and her team face England in an exhilarating five-match T20I series beginning Saturday, June 28. The series will commence at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, where Harmanpreet's well-performing squad aims to transfer the momentum gained from the 50-over format in Sri Lanka to the shortest format, seeking an early advantage over the home team.

India has made some intriguing adjustments to their T20I lineup for the tour of England, most notably welcoming back the dynamic opener Shafali Varma following her outstanding performance in this year's Women's Premier League. Additionally, Yastika Bhatia and Harleen Deol have also received call-ups to the squad.

England will be without their former captain Heather Knight due to a hamstring injury; however, the return of experienced bowler Sophie Ecclestone offers a significant boost to the home side.

England vs India women’s T20I 2025 schedule:

June 28, Saturday: ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20I - 7:00 PM

July 1, Tuesday: ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I - 11:00 PM

July 4, Friday: ENG-W vs IND-W 3rd T20I - 11:05 PM

July 9, Wednesday: ENG-W vs IND-W 4th T20I - 11:00 PM

July 12, Saturday: ENG-W vs IND-W 5th T20I - 11:05 PM

Live Streaming Details

The first T20I match between England Women and India Women is scheduled for Saturday, June 28, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The game will commence at 7:00 PM IST. This first T20I clash will be broadcast in India on the Sony Sports Network. Additionally, the live streaming of the England Women versus India Women 1st T20I can be accessed via the Fancode app and website.

ENG-W vs IND-W T20I Squads

England Women: Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Emily Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones, Paige Scholfield, Linsey Smith, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Issy Wong

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav

