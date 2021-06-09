England women announce 17-player squad for one-off Test against India

England have announced a strong 17-player squad for the one-off Test against India women in Bristol starting June 16. While Central Sparks seamer Emily Arlott has earned a maiden call-up to the England national side, the star all-rounder Natalie Sciver has been named as Heather Knight's deputy in all the formats.

Women's team head coach Lisa Keightley said, “It’s been hard to pick a squad given the balance of needing cover in a COVID world while wanting to give players as much chance as possible to play cricket.

“We want players to have opportunities out in the middle so we’re looking to reduce our numbers slightly ahead of the Test to give the non-selected players that chance.

“I’m really excited by the summer ahead. We’ve been working really hard across the last 10 weeks, India are a strong side and it’s the beginning of a two-year journey for us that takes in two ICC World Cups, an Ashes and the Commonwealth Games," Lisa added.

The teams will be facing each other in one Test, three ODIs and as many T20Is starting June 16 and the tour is set to end on July 14.

England women's team squad for one-off Test vs India: Heather Knight(c), Nat Sciver(vc), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Amy Jones, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Emily Arlott, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson and Lauren Winfield-Hill.