England women achieve 5-0 whitewash of West Indies cricket in thrilling, rain-affected final T20I match

The England women’s cricket team secured a 5-0 whitewash of the West Indies in the final match at the County Ground in Derby. After rain reduced the match to five overs, England somehow held their nerve with none of their batters reaching double figures but they held their nerve to sneak over the line by three wickets and achieve the clean sweep. After a two-and-a-half hour rain delay, the match finally got underway amidst a drizzle and England women chose to bowl.

Deandra Dottin started with a four and a six but Hayley Matthews departed for a golden duck. When Dottin fell in the next over, it looked like West Indies would be restricted to a below-par score but Stafanie Taylor and Natasha McLean hit crucial boundaries and helped West Indies reach 41/2 after five overs.

England collapse but hold on

In response, none of the England batters reached double digits as Shamilia Connell took three wickets and reduced England to 25/5 in the fourth over. It looked like West Indies would end their series on a high. However, Sarah Glenn and Sophia Dunkley got into a good stand but in the final over, both Glenn and Fran Wilson were dismissed and the tension mounted. However, Shakera Selman bowled two no-balls and England were gifted the win.

Speaking after the match, West Indies skipper Stafanie Taylor said, “This tour was impromptu, and looking back we didn't have enough time to get ourselves prepared and ready. It is for others to reflect and see where we can improve.” Heather Knight, the England skipper said it was a brilliant game of cricket. “It was a bit of a bizarre end to a bizarre series, but that's usually how five-over games go. Really glad to finish 5-0. We are clear about what we need from each position and build up to the 2021 World Cup,” Knight said.