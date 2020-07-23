England vs West Indies 3rd Test: Will rain spoil the decider game in Manchester?

After West Indies won the first Test in Southampton, England made a strong comeback to win the second in Manchester.

After West Indies won the first Test in Southampton, England made a strong comeback to win the second in Manchester. Now going into the third and final Test in Manchester, both teams will look to claim the Wisden Trophy.

Ben Stokes had put on a sensational show for England in the 2nd Test which saw intense drama and action on the final day and it might not have been possible if the 3rd day was not washed out.

England may have won the game easily, or Windies may have capitalised on it going for a draw. Seeing how the 2nd Test panned out, some might argue that rain helped the 2nd Test in becoming a much-more thrilling affair.

However, what is in store for the 3rd Test?

As for the 3rd Test, it will play as a decider between the two teams. But the weather report prediction is not something all will cherish.

According to Accuweather, the sun is expected to be out on Friday with only 6 per cent chances of precipitation. But it is expected to rain heavily on Saturday and Sunday, with 69 to 66 per cent chances of precipitation. The sun is expected to return by Monday, but Tuesday is predicted to be another day filled with clouds and showers.

Return of Jofra Archer:

Veteran England pacer James Anderson reckons both he and Jofra Archer should play the series-decider against the West Indies but insisted he even wants fellow speedster to first figure if he is in the right frame of mind to play.

The 25-year-old Archer had claimed he was subjected to racist abuse on social media for breaking the bio-bubble protocol.

He is said to have visited his home in Brighton which led to his axing from the second Test. He was placed in five days of isolation at Old Trafford’s on-site hotel and was also

fined at a disciplinary hearing.

“We’ve not seen much of Jofra because he’s obviously been in isolation for a few days but, knowing him as I do, I’m sure he’ll want to play in this game, with it being so crucial and the series resting on it. “Over the next few days he’s going to have to sit down with the captain and coach and figure out if he is in the right place to play,” Anderson said on Wednesday, responding to Archer’s claim.